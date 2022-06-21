World Turkey is tired, and if it leaves NATO... For 70 years of NATO membership, Turkey has not seen any advantage, the only argument in favor is the right of veto, writes the Turkish newspaper "Cumhuriyet". Source: Sputnik Tuesday, June 21, 2022 | 10:30 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Toms Kalnins

According to the author of the article, Mehmet Ali Guler, Ankara should close the Black Sea, the Caucasus and the western gates of Central Asia to the United States and become part of the great Eurasian partnership.



"Turkey should sever ties with NATO," the author is convinced, as reported by Sputnik.



Leaving the Alliance would mean moving to a strategic partnership with Russia and Iran, as well as integration into the "new world" through the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the group of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa).



It should be reminded that due to the events in Ukraine on May 18, Finland and Sweden submitted a request to the Secretary General of NATO to join the Alliance. Turkey has blocked the start of the process of reviewing these applications. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara could not say "yes" to the membership of Finland and Sweden in NATO, because it could not believe their assurances about relations with representatives of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is banned in Turkey.