Society Sisters gone missing: The search has been going on for 12 days ​ Two sisters M.M. (15) and J.M. (13) left "Dr. Milorad Pavlović" Children's Village in Sremska Kamenica on February 21 and there's no trace of them since then. Source: Telegraf Monday, March 4, 2024 | 15:35

"The girls are under the custody of the Center for Social Work from Bogatić, which placed them together with their youngest brother in the Children's Village after reporting domestic violence, that is, their father's abuse," writes Telegraf.



The younger sister J.M. allegedly left the Children's Village, which is an open-type institution, and returned, and this time she took her older sister with her, and since leaving, all trace of them has been lost.



"It is suspected that they are hiding somewhere in the area of Ruma, where a young man with whom the younger sister is allegedly in a relationship lives, but the search has been unsuccessful for 12 days," adds the source of Telegraf.



As they report, the police departments in Novi Sad, Ruma and Sremska Mitrovica, as well as the Center for Protection against Human Trafficking, were immediately informed about the disappearance of the girls.