Society Exodus: 30% of Kosova's population is leaving the country After visa liberalization came into effect on January 1, a large migration of citizens from the Republic of Kosovo is expected in the first quarter of the year. Source: Tanjug Friday, January 12, 2024 | 13:48

Visa liberalization has entered into force for holders of passports issued by Pristina.



This is shown by the Pristina Institute for Advanced Studies (GAP) report, which was presented today.



According to the report entitled "Tendency to emigrate from Kosovo after the liberalization of the visa regime: Impact on the workforce", out of 1,000 respondents, 28 percent plan to move to the Schengen area in the first quarter of this year.



Senior researcher at GAP, Blendi Hasai, stated that from 2012 to 2022, 338,000 citizens, or 18.8 percent of the population left the Republic of Kosovo, reports Economia online.



The report indicates that citizens cite economic opportunities as the main reason for emigration.



Senior scientific associate of GAP, Anisa Zoqai, said that the sectors most affected by emigration are construction, hotel and gastronomy, trade, and the manufacturing sector and that most citizens are heading to Germany.