Street artist paints Dostoevsky portrait in protest against censorship PHOTO
In Naples, a fresco depicting Dostoevsky appeared on the wall of the Techno-Industrial Institute.Source: B92, Novosti
Its author, the Italian artist Jorit, thus opposed the decision of the Bicoco University in Milan to suspend the course on the Russian writer due to a special operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine. However, after a wave of criticism, the university changed its mind.
According to the Italian media, Jorit wanted to show with his fresco that culture is not nationalism.
In Naples, a portrait of Dostoevsky was painted on the walls of the local university, as a sign of the fight against the growing Russophobia in Italy.
Jorit drew a giant mural on a building in Naples, as the University said that instead of cancelled course on Dostoevsky, the university introduced a course on Ukrainian authors.
