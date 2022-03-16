Society Street artist paints Dostoevsky portrait in protest against censorship PHOTO In Naples, a fresco depicting Dostoevsky appeared on the wall of the Techno-Industrial Institute. Source: B92, Novosti Wednesday, March 16, 2022 | 15:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Its author, the Italian artist Jorit, thus opposed the decision of the Bicoco University in Milan to suspend the course on the Russian writer due to a special operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine. However, after a wave of criticism, the university changed its mind.



According to the Italian media, Jorit wanted to show with his fresco that culture is not nationalism.



In Naples, a portrait of Dostoevsky was painted on the walls of the local university, as a sign of the fight against the growing Russophobia in Italy.

Jorit drew a giant mural on a building in Naples, as the University said that instead of cancelled course on Dostoevsky, the university introduced a course on Ukrainian authors.