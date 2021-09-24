Society Faculty of Medicine in Belgrade introduced a COVID pass Faculty of Medicine in Belgrade made a decision to introduce special measures for attending classes and other activities at the faculty in the new school year. Source: B92, prva Friday, September 24, 2021 | 20:55 Tweet Share Ilustracija, foto: EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

The rules will apply to students, teachers, associates and non-teaching staff, with the aim of preventing the spread of COVID-19 infection.



Referring to the provisions of the Law on the Protection of the Population from Infectious Diseases, the faculty administration adopted a document entitled Rules and Method of Teaching in 2021/2022 School Year, under the current epidemiological circumstances.



As stated in the decision, the first condition for attending classes and performing other activities at the faculty is "absence of signs and symptoms of acute respiratory infection and fever."



The second condition is full immunization (14 days after the second dose of any vaccine) or evidence of recovering from COVID-19 (discharge from hospital or appropriate certificate from COVID clinic) or serological evidence of IgG antibodies in the blood (not older than six months).



Attending classes and performing work activities will be allowed to the students with a negative result of PCR or antigen test, not older than 72 hours, while attending classes and performing work activities on preclinical subjects and at the faculty will be allowed to students with a negative result of PCR or antigenic test, not older than seven days.



"Students, teachers, associates and non-teaching staff who do not meet one of the above conditions, will not be able to attend classes or perform other tasks at the Faculty, under the current epidemiological situation.



Non-compliance with these measures entails responsibilities prescribed by law, bylaws and general and individual acts of the faculty", it is stated in the document which was adopted by the Teaching-Scientific Council of the Medical Faculty in Belgrade at the session held on September 23, 2021.