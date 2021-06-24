Society Meteorologist: This is not a "tropical wave" As RHMZ forecasts, today will be the warmest day in Serbia since the start of the year, hotter even than in the tropics. It will be 39 degrees in some places. Source: RTS, Kurir Thursday, June 24, 2021 | 09:43 Tweet Share Ilustracija/Depositphotos/VladisChern

Nedeljko Todorović expects that the record of the hottest day in June, 1918, when the temperature of 38 degrees was measured on June 18, will be broken in Belgrade today.



The RHMZ meteorologist told RTS this morning that the temperature today will most likely not exceed 40 degrees, and that the temperature in most places will be from 35 to 38 degrees, a maximum of 39 degrees, but it will not exceed 40 degrees.



"It is significant that it is extremely warm for the month of June," said Todorović adding that the data show that the temperatures a hundred years ago were similar to today's. He expects that the record of the hottest day in June, 1918, will be broken in Belgrade. "I am convinced that the daily record will be broken today and that June 24 will certainly be the warmest, because the highest temperature so far on this day was 37.4 degrees," he said.



He explained again this morning that we misuse the term "tropical wave" all the time. According to him, the temperature in the tropics is steady and it can be much warmer in our region. "Night temperatures in the tropics are from 18 to 22, and daytime temperatures are up to 32 degrees. In our latitudes, it can be much warmer due to the subtropical zone," Todorović emphasizes.



He adds that it is as warm in Moscow as here, while the temperatures depend on the airflow above the European continent, so it is 15 degrees colder in the West.