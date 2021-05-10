Society B92.net finds out: 104.130 Pfizer vaccines have arrived Today, 104.130 Pfizer vaccines arrived in Torlak, B92.net has learned. Source: B92 Monday, May 10, 2021 | 16:36 Tweet Share Tanjug/James Gourley/Pool Photo via AP

It should be reiterated that mass vaccination against coronavirus has been carried out in Serbia since the beginning of the year.



Measures are yielding results, but there is no doubt that increased vaccination has reduced the number of infected people, especially in cities, epidemiologist Predrag Kon said earlier today, adding that Serbia has achieved notable success in vaccinating its population against COVID-19, thanks to vaccine deliveries from China and Russia, wrote the US portal PBS yesterday.