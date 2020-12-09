Society The situation is alarming; Crisis Staff prepares new set of measures The Crisis Staff for combating coronavirus was supposed to hold a session in the coming days. New measures on the table. Source: B92 Wednesday, December 9, 2020 | 08:30 Tweet Share Tanjug/Zoran Žestić

According to "Blic", the main ones will refer to our citizens who should come to Serbia for the holidays in the next period. The exact date of the new session of the Crisis Staff is not known yet, and as "Blic" finds out, it will be held by Friday at the latest.

"Red Zone" in Batajnica: 51 patients in a serious condition

Hospital directors warn that there are more and more severe forms of coronavirus.



Although the number of newly infected people seems to have decreased in the last three days, the situation is far from good and does not mean that the peak of the pandemic and this wave has passed.

Loncar: The system has not collapsed, it is still fighting hard, we need unity

Minister of Health, Zlatibor Lončar, said today that the health system of Serbia did not collapse and that it is fighting hard with "supreme strength" and called for unity in respecting the measures even during the crisis.



"Unity would give us the greatest result, we should not create political scenarios in front of the COVID hospital, but to unite and refrain from contacts," Loncar told RTS.