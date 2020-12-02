Society A new warning for the citizens of Serbia - new restrictions to follow State Secretary of the Ministry of Health Mirsad Djerlek stated the situation is getting worse day by day and that additional restrictive measures are possible. Source: RTS Wednesday, December 2, 2020 | 09:30 Tweet Share Tanjug/SAVA RADOVANOVIC

Djerlek told RTS that the Government is expected to adopt new measures tomorrow, and that they will take effect on Friday. He points out that the situation is getting worse day by day and that it is a signal that it is necessary to react, because it is obvious that the existing measures did not give the desired results.



Mirsad Djerlek, as a guest in the RTS Daily, stated that, if control of new measures is established and if there is mass support of citizens (who should show maximum responsibility and discipline), he believes that it is realistic to expect better results.



He states that it is difficult to predict, but that the results are expected in seven to ten days from the day the measures come into force.



According to these latest measures, catering facilities and service facilities, including shopping malls, will only be able to work until 5 pm on weekdays, and will not be able to work at all on weekends. Djerlek says that after ten days, the situation will be re-evaluated, and if necessary, even more rigorous measures can be expected.



He said that the number of new patients in Belgrade is in some stagnation. However, COVID capacities are full and doctors and directors are trying to provide beds for patients with a difficult clinical picture.



The State Secretary of the Ministry of Health said that the situation on the territory of the whole of Serbia is the same or similar - very serious, difficult and uncertain.