Society The Crisis Staff will no longer hold press conferences every day The Crisis Staff for the fight against coronavirus in Serbia will hold the next press conference on Sunday, August 9, and will no longer hold them every day. Source: B92 Friday, August 7, 2020 | 16:15

As announced today, the Crisis Staff will hold press conferences from Monday only when the epidemiological situation requires it.



Journalists will be informed about these conferences in time, it was noted from the Crisis Staff.