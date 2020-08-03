Society 0

258 newly infected people in Serbia, eight people died

In the last 24 hours, 258 people were infected with the coronavirus in Serbia, and eight people died

Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH
This is the lowest number of newly infected in one day since June 29.

There are 146 people on the respirator. ﻿

In the previous 24 hours, 7.168 people were tested and 3.554 patients were hospitalized.

The total number of dead has thus increased to 598 since the beginning of the pandemic, and the mortality rate, according to covid19.rs, is 2.26 percent.

The total number of registered cases is 26.451, while 693.656 people got tested.

