Society Kon: I'm disappointed ... Epidemiologist Predrag Kon said that the epidemiological situation in Belgrade is unfavorable and that there are no indications that it's improving. Source: B92 Tuesday, July 7, 2020 | 09:09 Tweet Share Foto: Screenshot/TV Prva

He told Prva TV that the number of people who come for testing at the COVID ambulance in Belgrade has increased.



"In Belgrade, an average of 3.325 people report to the COVID health centers on a daily basis in five days. Of that, 73 percent do examinations a day. 3.155 people who have suspected of COVID infection are tested for PCR tests in the Health Centers," he said. ﻿



As he said, there were 19 COVID cases in 11 preschool institutions, in three private kindergartens, with 25 employees and 14 children.



Students who are waiting for the results on COVID-19 are returning to the dorms for now, that is, they are not staying in hospital treatment.



"Institutions must take over their work completely. Epidemiologists must form their views as there is incoherence of statements that can no longer be tolerated. Due to the fact that the epidemiological situation in Belgrade is getting worse. We expect improvement at the end of the week," he concluded.



He called on epidemiologists to be more careful about making statements on the coronavirus.



"Such measures, which were once taken, at the initiative of the president, it must be said, cannot be postponed now, because the president has other obligations," Kon said.



"I say this because we have a big fight ahead of us. He says that all this will pass, but the virus shows that the new measures will prove to be effected only next week. The arrival of autumn is approaching and we have to be prepared”, Kon said.



According to him, now there are no restrictive measures and it is very difficult and hardly possible to adopt such measures again.



"In case the health system collapses, there is no other measure than quarantine. Substitution for locking down the city is wearing masks," he said.



Kon added that if we all wear protective masks, there is no possibility of an accidental infection.



"It is mainly transmitted by droplets, but it can be aerogenically transmitted in case of respirators, it is possible to make such small aerosol particles that can spread like that. But it is only in those conditions. This is said because the intensity of transmission is really high in conditions of high outside temperature", Kon said.﻿

The problem of incoherent statements by epidemiologists and members of the Crisis Staff

Kon said that it is normal that epidemiologists and members of the Crisis Staff do not have the same opinion, and that some want to stand out.



"We need specially structured data that go to the smallest levels, even in municipalities. If we can't monitor the database like that, we can't react in time. Now we monitor with 4-5 days delay," Kon said.



As he said, the current database is an IT thing that was very useful, but epidemiologists must gradually be completely clear with their views and that those views be imposed.



"This is the job of an epidemiologist, first and foremost, and then others," Kon said.



He added that those who are infected must be isolated.



"I expect easing the situation if the citizens understand that masks are the most important thing, they will come relatively soon, in week or two, to see the effects," Kon concluded.



Kon said that he submitted the initiative to the Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and the head of the epidemiological section of the Serbian Medical Association.



"I'm at the end of my professional career and I don't have any reservations, this is necessary to keep everything under control. I'm not interested in politics. Everyone should do their job as best they can and direct it against the virus. This hasn't stopped, we have to be extremely serious", Kon said.



As he stated, he expects a response to his initiative only in a month "having in mind our speed".



“That means I’m disappointed with our promptness,” Kon said.



Kon said about the confusion about the number of deaths from coronavirus in Serbia that there is a discrepancy in data at certain levels.



"The information that the director of the hospital has, completely depends on the data submitted to him in the report. Targeting this as the main problem of this society is completely inappropriate. The truth is the most important and it is always available, because medical documentation exists", Kon concluded.

"We cannot rely on the consciousness of the citizens"

Speaking about people in self-isolation, Kon said that we cannot rely on the consciousness of citizens.



"The moment for quarantine is when the health care system breaks down," Kon said.



As he said, he does not believe that quarantine will be introduced, but he cannot understand the insistence on prom celebrations.



"Until we gain collective immunity and until the vaccine arrives, that's how we will live," Kon said.



Asked if we are now facing with mutated virus, Kon said that we could make many theories how it is possible that there are more and more children with a severe clinical picture.



"We don't have time for that in this situation. Most likely, the virulence is very clear, it can be seen through the number of diseases with a more severe clinical picture," Kon said.



He said that it is evident that everything will remain the same in terms of coronavirus in the fall, and that it will reach peak in November and December.



"It will be stretched in time, though," he concluded.