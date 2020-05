Society No new deaths, 34 newly infected in 24 hours In the last 24 hours, 34 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Serbia. Today is the third day in a row without the dead. Source: B92 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 | 16:21 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty Images/ Sean Gallup

According to the latest data, 3.427 people were tested.



A total of 11.227 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia.



So far, 223.771 people have been tested.



As a result of the coronavirus in Serbia, 239 people died, while 6.067 were cured.



There are currently 11 patients on the respirator.