Society "Pause, not optimism" Epidemiologist Branislav Tiodorovic said this week will be one of the hardest in the fight against coronavirus

He told TV Prva that 19 people were on respirators this morning.



Tiodorovic concluded that it was expected that this week of fighting coronavirus will be quite difficult.



"This week will be one of the hardest," he said, adding that the number of patients and deaths is likely to increase.



He estimated that the fall in the number of virus infected in the past two days presents "a pause, not optimism."



According to him, much pressure is expected at the Clinical Center Nis, and that this institution is "ready to accommodate over 250 to 260 patients".



Tiodorovic said that the Infectious Diseases Clinic, the Anesthesiology Clinic and the Pulmonology Clinic accommodate severely and moderately infected patients, but that they are ready to accommodate more patients in Nis who have a lighter medical condition.



He stated that so far no case of transmission in hospital conditions has been confirmed, that is, the medical worker infected the patient and added that "it should be maintained until the end".



Tiodorovic said the coronavirus was confirmed in nine medical professionals, while one person was hospitalized.



He added that 32 medical professionals are in self-isolation and that no one is in a difficult health condition.