Society Bishop of Valjevo dies of coronavirus Bishop Milutin of Valjevo has died at the hospital "Dr Dragisa Misovic" as a result of coronavirus, it was published on the website of the Diocese of Valjevo Source: B92 Monday, March 30, 2020 | 11:45

During his enthronement in the Diocese of Valjevo, several temples were built and rebuilt, with the highest response for religious education among all the dioceses of the Serbian Orthodox Church (SPC).



He worked as a Bishop of Posava-Tamnava region from 1999 to 2003, when he became Bishops' Deputy, to be elected afterwards for the Bishop of Australia - New Zealand. After three and a half years of service on the "fifth continent", by the decision of the Holy Bishops' Council of the SPC, he returns to his homeland, on the throne of the Diocese of Valjevo, re-established after 200 years.



The bishop is the 14th victim of a coronavirus in Serbia.