Society Vucic to be hosted tonight on TV Prva special show "Theme" President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, will be the guest of TV's show tonight, from 9 pm on TV Prva Source: B92 Sunday, March 29, 2020 | 16:16

In the fourth special show, in which we will find out all about the measures taken by the Government of Serbia to combat the pandemic, the guest of the editor and host Jovana Joksimovic will be the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic.



TV Prva's "Theme" has attracted a lot of public attention, and viewers have had the opportunity to hear responses from experts and to find out all the useful information in order to better protect themselves and to encourage the whole society to be even more responsible in the fight against this monster.



And on Sunday's show, Jovana will talk with Serbian President about all the important and current issues, as well as the next steps in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.