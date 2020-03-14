Society Epidemiologist: By no means close schools for two weeks Epidemiologist Predrag Kon says he will resign from COVID-19 Crisis Staff if the measures against the spread of coronavirus are not respected. Source: Beta Saturday, March 14, 2020 | 10:40 Tweet Share Screenshot/TV Prva

Kon said that he will resign in case the schools in Serbia close, for example, for two weeks.



Kon told TV Prva that he "thinks the decision (to close the schools) has already been made" and that the rise in the number of people infected in Serbia is still expected.



He explained that he was against school closures for several weeks because otherwise children would return to school at the moment when the epidemic was expected to be at its peak.



Kon added that the measure he personally advocates is the closure of educational institutions by the end of the school year, after which a summer school and making up of classes should be organized.