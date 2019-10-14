Society Belgraders, get ready: Taxi drivers announce protests' radicalization starting at 2pm Morning crowds slowed down traffic on Belgrade's main roads. Today, on the 11th day of taxi drivers' protest, radicalization has been announced from 6 locations Source: prva Monday, October 14, 2019 | 11:26 Tweet Share Screenshot/ TV Prva

Taxi drivers have announced that the rides will start at 2pm, and will last until 5pm, and a complete roadblock is expected due to the usual afternoon traffic jam.



Unlike the previous two weeks, protest rides will start today from six locations: Two columns will start from block 70, two from the "Aleksandar Nikolic" hall, one will start from Excise duty and one from Obrenovac road.



The blockades of Autokomanda and Slavija Square have been announced.



