Region Abazovic dismissed police director; Media: Arrests in front of the Temple continued Members of the police brought several people who gathered today near the Church of Christ's Resurrection in Podgorica for an informative hearing. Source: B92, Vijesti, Tanjug Monday, December 7, 2020 | 16:38

Podgorica-based Vijesti was unofficially told that they were members of the non-governmental organization Orthodox Brotherhood - Pillars.



A member of that Brotherhood told the Podgorica daily that first inspectors in civilian clothes came in front of the temple, followed by uniformed members of the Police Administration.



"We came today to pay our respects to the late Metropolitan Amfilohije. We did that today, and not on Sunday, just to respect what the Metropolitan asked of the faithful - that there should be no gathering due to epidemiological measures," said the interlocutor of Vijesti.



He also said that no one was informed why they were being detained. Another member of the Brotherhood said that their cars were also confiscated for inspection.



The inspector who introduced himself as Pedja Kaludjerovic identified the "Vijesti" journalist, although she explained to him that she was here officially and that she was doing an interview with the interlocutor.



Several members of the Orthodox Brotherhood - Pillars gathered in front of the Security Center (CB) in Podgorica. They are looking for an explanation as to why their friends were detained.



Just to reiterate, Veselin Veljović will no longer perform the duty of the director of the Montenegrin Police Administration, the Deputy Prime Minister of the newly elected government, Dritan Abazović, announced today.