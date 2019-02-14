Region "Albanian will briefly be Macedonia's president" "Due to electoral timing, the current speaker of the Macedonian Parliament, Albanian Talat Xhaferi, will be briefly serve as president of Macedonia." Source: Tanjug Thursday, February 14, 2019 | 09:40 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration)

This was stated by Nikola Gruevski, the former Macedonian prime minister who has received asylum in Hungary.

Gruevski did not exclude the possibility that the election timing of the first and second round was determined by the agreement between the ruling SDSM and the party of the Albanian party DUI so that, as he says, in this vacuum, Xhaferi, as acting head of state, can sign all those laws that the outgoing President Gjorgje Ivanov did not sign.