Region Dodik wants Crimea recognized as part of Russia Current RS President Milorad Dodik says that he intends to, after assuming his new duties, present an initiative to recognize Crimea as part of Russia. Tuesday, October 9, 2018 | 16:50

Dodik, the leader of the Serb entity (RS) in Bosnia-Herzegovina (BiH) was on Sunday elected as the new Serb representative in the tripartite Presidency of BiH.

"The unification of the peninsula with Russia came as a result of a legitimate referendum that was in accordance with the UN charter. It was a democratic process during which the inhabitants of the peninsula expressed their views. Besides, Crimea historically belongs to Russia and is an integral part of it," Dodik told the Russian daily Izvestia.



According to him, it is paradoxical that the West, which has always actively fought against communism, now recognizes an administrative solution of former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev (that made Crimea a part of Ukraine).



"I am personally interested in visiting the peninsula, especially now that he has become a part of Russia, and I intend to visit Crimea as soon as the opportunity arises," added Dodik.



Asked if he was afraid of Ukraine's pressure, Dodik asked, "who Ukraine can put pressure on" - and stressed that this country should now solve its internal political problems, adding that the effect the West has had on Kiev is "negative and devastating."



He assessed that Ukraine should approach normalization of relations with Russia, stressing that "all this is a huge geo-strategic game."



According to him, the events in Crimea passed in a democratic atmosphere, "unlike the secession of Kosovo from Serbia."



"Nevertheless, the US and most of their allies recognize the independence of Kosovo," he said.



Dodik added that after he takes office as the Serb member of the BiH Presidency, he wants his first meetings to be with the presidents of Russia and Serbia - Vladimir Putin and Aleksandar Vucic.



"I am ready to meet with the Russian leader by the end of the year, but here not everything depends on me," Dodik said, as quoted by the RS public broadcaster, RTRS.



Dodik stressed that the RS has substantial relations with Russia, that it is interested in purchasing medical equipment from the Russian Federation, as well as in building a gas facility in its territory - specifically in Zvornik, which is currently being designed and should launch in the fall of next year, while the necessary equipment is being prepared in Russia.



"In addition, I would be very glad if a Russian-Serbian humanitarian center were to be built, like the one in Nis in Serbia. And I will raise that issue," added Dodik.



He also "confirmed that Vladimir Putin is very popular in the RS" and that "people respect and love very much the strong Russia he has built."



"Russia adheres to a just policy, it protects and supports international law, specifically when it comes to supporting relevant UN Security Council resolutions, as well as the Dayton Peace Agreement. We love Russia not because it supports us, but because in its foreign policy it clearly abides by international law," said Dodik.