Moscow warns Skopje of consequences of NATO membership

Russia has warned Macedonia of the negative consequences of its accession to NATO for regional security and bilateral relations.

Source: Tanjug, TASS
TASS reported this on Tuesday, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry, that issued a statement after a meeting in Moscow between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Grushko and Macedonian Ambassador to Russia Goce Karajanov.

"The sides shared their positions on the situation in the Balkan region. The Russian side stressed that the plans of drawing the Republic of Macedonia into NATO may have negative effects on regional security and bilateral relations," the statement said.

It added that both sides "confirmed the intention to continue cooperation in the spheres of mutual interest" and "stressed the importance of renewing the activity of the Russian-Macedonian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Science and Technical Cooperation."

