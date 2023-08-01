Politics Vučić with Chen Bo: When we see off sincere friends of Serbia, we do it with sadness President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić at the farewell reception in honor of outgoing Ambassador of the People's Republic of China Chen Bo. Source: B92 Tuesday, August 1, 2023 | 21:31 Tweet Share Printskrin: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

"When we see off sincere friends in Serbia, we do so with sadness, but also with pride because of the honor and opportunity to have such a friend," wrote Vučić on Instagram and continued:



"For us, Ambassador Chen Bo is much more than a diplomatic representative of the People's Republic of China, a country that in Serbia has the highest possible respect from its citizens. She is, first of all, our precious friend. We planned many projects together, looked forward to every kilometer of road and railway, shared concerns in difficult times, listened to each other with attention and respect and always relied on the support and partnership attitude of the great People's Republic of China for everything that Serbia and its citizens needed."



As he says, when it was most difficult, Ambassador Chen Bo's strong commitment to strengthening comprehensive relations between China and Serbia always bore her personal seal of sincere love and respect for our country and people.



"That's why Serbia is her second home where she is no longer a guest, but someone who will always be welcomed here with joy, respect and great affection," concluded Vučić.