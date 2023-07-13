Politics Vučić made a decision: We suspend arm export; All weapons to be delivered to the army President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, has decided to suspend the export of weapons and military equipment for the next 30 days, "Novosti" has learned. Source: Novosti Thursday, July 13, 2023 | 11:51 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File

As stated by that newspaper, Vučić made the decision on the basis of the Law on the President of the Republic and the Law on the Serbian Armed Forces, and due to the complication of the security situation in the country.



The decision refers to proposing to the Government that acts be passed in order to suspend the export of weapons and military equipment in the next 30 days.



According to the information of that media, after the expiry of the specified deadline, the head of state, together with the National Security Council, will decide whether there will be an extension.



Also, in the Decision, the President demands that weapons and military equipment, stored, produced or in the production phase - in economic entities on the territory of Serbia, should be made available to our armed forces and the Ministry of Defense as a matter of priority.