Politics 0

B92.net: An extraordinary press conference scheduled regarding the massacre in Vračar

An extraordinary press conference in the Government of Serbia regarding the tragedy at ''Vladislav Ribnikar" will be held at 1:15 p.m., B92.net has learned.

Source: B92
Share
Tanjug/JADRANKA ILIĆ
Tanjug/JADRANKA ILIĆ

An extraordinary press conference in the Government of Serbia on the occasion of the tragedy that happened in the Elementary School "Vladislav Ribrnikar" will be held at 1:15 p.m., B92.net has learned.

Minister of Education Branko Ružić, Minister of Health Danica Grujićić and a representative of the Ministry of Interior will speak.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

page 1 of 17 go to page