Politics B92.net: An extraordinary press conference scheduled regarding the massacre in Vračar An extraordinary press conference in the Government of Serbia regarding the tragedy at ''Vladislav Ribnikar" will be held at 1:15 p.m., B92.net has learned. Source: B92 Wednesday, May 3, 2023 | 11:15

Minister of Education Branko Ružić, Minister of Health Danica Grujićić and a representative of the Ministry of Interior will speak.