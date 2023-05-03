B92.net: An extraordinary press conference scheduled regarding the massacre in Vračar
An extraordinary press conference in the Government of Serbia regarding the tragedy at ''Vladislav Ribnikar" will be held at 1:15 p.m., B92.net has learned.Source: B92
Minister of Education Branko Ružić, Minister of Health Danica Grujićić and a representative of the Ministry of Interior will speak.