Politics "They will arrive on Thursday. We are introducing visas" VIDEO Finance Minister Siniša Mali emphasized today that Serbia, Hungary and Austria are working together to combat the migrant crisis. Source: B92 Wednesday, October 5, 2022 | 12:00

During his guest appearance on TV Prva, he commented on the recent meeting between the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and the Prime Ministers of Hungary and Austria, Viktor Orbán and Karl Nehammer.



"Already tomorrow, the foreign ministers of Austria and Hungary will come to work on strategies to defend ourselves from the migrant crisis. A wave of migrants is expected. People in Belgrade don't feel it, but it is felt in the north and south of Serbia. We will work tomorrow on reaching the agreement, so that Serbia, Hungary and Austria jointly fight against the migrant crisis," said Mali.



He stated that we will comply with the visa regime proposed by the European Union, i.e. that visas will be introduced for people from India, Tunisia and perhaps for some other countries.