Politics Vucic goes to NATO headquarters President Aleksandar Vučić, will pay a working visit to the NATO headquarters, where he will meet with the Secretary General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg. Source: Tanjug Monday, May 17, 2021 | 08:28

The agenda of the bilateral meeting will include political dialogue, partnership and practical mechanisms of cooperation between Serbia and NATO, as well as the KFOR mission and its role in preserving security in Kosovo and Metohija.



President of Serbia and NATO Secretary General are also expected to exchange views on combating the pandemic along with the vaccination campaign, as well as on the economic progress and the European integration path of Serbia.



It is planned that after the meeting, around 5 pm, Vučić and Stoltenberg will address the media together from the building of the NATO headquarters in Brussels.



President Vučić arrives in Brussels directly from the Summit of the leaders of the Western Balkans, Brdo-Brioni, in Slovenia, and then continues his journey to Prague, where he will pay a two-day working visit to the Czech Republic.