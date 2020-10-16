Politics "If true, it was done behind Belgrade's back and means betrayal by the EU" After Pristina announced they had a letter from the then EU High Representative, Federica Mogherini, from 2015, regarding the CSM, Belgrade's response followed. Source: Sputnik Friday, October 16, 2020 | 12:34 Tweet Share Foto: Deposit/Borkus

Mogherini's letter was disclosed by Democratic League of Kosovo's (LDK) leader Isa Mustafa and, as it was said in Pristina, it was stated that the Community of Serbian Municipalities will not have executive powers.



This is something new for Serbia, says MP Milovan Drecun and estimates that it was done behind Belgrade's back. If the letter is correct, it will turn out that we have been deceived not only by the Albanians, but also by the European Union, he points out.



Drecun believes that the special representative of the European Union for the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Miroslav Lajcak, should clarify the new situation.



"I think that Lajcak should clarify that situation, because Mustafa says that he informed him about it. It turns out that we were deceived not only by the Albanians, but also by the EU, if it turns out that the letter is true," Drecun added, as Sputnik reported.