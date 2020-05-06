Politics The National Assembly voted: The state of emergency in Serbia has been lifted Serbian Parliament adopted the proposal on the abolition of the state of emergency in Serbia Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, May 6, 2020 | 21:56 Tweet Share FOTO: TANJUG/ TARA RADOVANOVIC

155 MPs voted for the Government's proposal on abolition. No MP was against the proposal, one MP abstained and one did not vote.



The proposal to lift the state of emergency was adopted after a full-day debate in parliament. MPs also adopted the Law on the Validity of the Regulation which the Government of Serbia, with the co-signature of the President of the Republic, passed during the state of emergency and which was confirmed by the National Assembly.



Eleven ordinances that were valid during the state of emergency were repealed, and they refer to the organization of work, part of tax measures, the forms of indebtedness, and participation in criminal proceedings.



On May 11, the competent election commissions will issue resolutions on the continuation of electoral activities.



Even after the abolition of the state of emergency, certain measures due to the coronavirus epidemic are still in force in the Republic of Serbia.



Just as a reminder, the state of emergency in Serbia was declared on March 15, and this was the second session of the Serbian Parliament since the state of emergency was introduced.



The Assembly of Serbia confirmed this decision on April 29, as well as the Law on Confirmation of Decrees, which the government, with the co-signature of the President, passed during the state of emergency. At that time, the decrees were confirmed, 12 of them that refer to the measures introduced during the state of emergency.