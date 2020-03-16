Politics Video meeting between Vucic and Merkel postponed A video call between President Aleksandar Vucic and German Chancellor Angela Merkel was postponed for Tuesday Source: Tanjug Monday, March 16, 2020 | 13:04 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ FELIPE TRUEBA

The reason, as Tanjug unofficially learns, is a telephone summit of EU leaders taking place over a coronavirus pandemic.



Vucic has said earlier that the main topics of talks will be the continuation of dialogue with Pristina and, in particular, the new situation following the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic.



Earlier, the President of Serbia was scheduled to visit Berlin on Sunday and Monday, but the visit was postponed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic.