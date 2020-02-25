Politics Kosovo government forms task force to suspend fees Kosovo's Ministry of Economy has formed a team to identify trade barriers and will recommend to the Government of Kosovo further steps on tariffs Source: Kosovo online Tuesday, February 25, 2020 | 09:24 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Deposit photos/ Yarr65

It will recommend either the removal or withholding of a one hundred percent tax on the import of Serbian goods, Gazeta Express reports.



It is exactly one week since this team began its operations, consisting of nine members from different institutions. The team should make recommendations on how to avoid the obstacles accordingly and recommend whether the tax should be abolished, KosovoOnline reports.



This team was founded by the decision of Minister of Economy Rozeta Hajdari.



Based on the document obtained by the Pristina T7 television, the team consists of representatives of the Ministry of Commerce from different departments of this ministry, who also participate in the Kosovo Customs, Food and Veterinary Agency.



Company representatives are also included in this group. The PKK, the Manufacturers Club and the Business Chamber are three bodies that represent the voice of Kosovo businesses.



Still, the American Chamber of Commerce of Kosovo is left out of the group. From this chamber, they told T7 television that their views would have to be heard.



"Despite our differing views on the issue of fees, the US Chamber of Commerce believes in the importance of the diversity of opinions and ideas that should be discussed within those bodies. However, over the past week we have had a meeting with both the Prime Minister and the Minister of Economy, at which we have communicated what is already a public view of the US Chamber of Commerce on the importance of undisturbed trade between the Western Balkan countries and therefore the full economic integration of the whole region", said Arian Zeka of the American Chamber of Commerce in Kosovo.



But the ministry run by Rozeta Hajdari says they are in constant talks with the American Chamber of Commerce.



"The minister also met with representatives of US, British, Slovenian, Italian and Austrian chambers and associations protecting the interests of businesses. The American Chamber is, therefore, part of the consultation with the minister," said Getoar Mjeku, an advisor to the Minister of Economy.



It is unknown when this team will complete its work that involves examining trade barriers. "I have not been informed of the deadlines, but the minister and the working group are committed to carefully reviewing and making a good recommendation to the Government of Kosovo," he said.



Vetëvendosje and the Democratic Alliance of Kosovo stipulated in a coalition government agreement that the one hundred percent tax on Serbian products would be replaced by a measure of reciprocity.