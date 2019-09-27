Politics Haradinaj: Vucic demands 950 square kilometres of Kosovo territory Kosovo’s outgoing Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj revealed for the first time "how much territory of Kosovo has been requested by Serbia" Source: Kossev Friday, September 27, 2019 | 13:55 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE / VALDRIN XHEMAJ

As KoSSev reports, he said that Serbia requested 950 square kilometers of Kosovo territory.



“Serbia asked for 950 square kilometers. Precisely. But the issue of division is not on the table any more, as things moved forward. Vucic is still advocating partition, they are doing their job,” Haradinaj said.



Haradinaj said that Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic still complains within diverse political circles that Kosovo did not agree to such a deal.



Haradinaj said that the Serbs are well coordinated, while Kosovo lacks coordinate moves.



“They are playing a good-bad cop role. Vucic is good, while Dacic is a bad cop. They work in coordination while we don't. Hashim Thaci plays a good cop, but against his country. I’m a bad cop, but I protect Kosovo's interest", Haradinaj concluded.