All Dacic's "victories": Amal Clooney, Ivanka Trump, sealed by Maria Zakharova PHOTO
Serbian Foreign Affairs Minister Ivica Dacic published on Twitter two photos from New York, depicting Spokesperson of Russian Foreign Ministry Maria ZakharovaSource: B92, Tanjug
The comment below the photo says: "It is always a pleasure to be in a nice company!"
Dacic is part of Serbia's delegation headed by Aleksandar Vucic, attending UN General Assembly.
Apart from Zakharova, Dacic was also photographed with world-renowned lawyer Amal Clooney, the wife of Hollywood actor George Clooney, as well as the daughter of US President Ivanka Trump.
It is always a pleasure to be in a nice company! Minister #Dacic with Maria #Zakharova @mfa_russia @MID_RF at the #UNGA in #NYC 🇷🇸🤝🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/0P7DTLIAeB— FA_Serbia 🇷🇸 (@SRBDiplomacy) September 26, 2019
https://t.co/Qq3k5CtsBZ— B92.net in English (@b92english) September 26, 2019
Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic says in New York that the number of countries withdrawing or suspending Kosovo's recognition will increase by year's end
Susret srpskog ministra sa jednom od najmoćnijih žena na svetu.https://t.co/Nl4pIYd66I— Sputnik Србијa (@rs_sputnik) September 23, 2019