Politics All Dacic's "victories": Amal Clooney, Ivanka Trump, sealed by Maria Zakharova PHOTO Serbian Foreign Affairs Minister Ivica Dacic published on Twitter two photos from New York, depicting Spokesperson of Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, September 27, 2019 | 09:14 Tweet Share Tanjug, Ministarstvo spoljnih poslova Srbije

The comment below the photo says: "It is always a pleasure to be in a nice company!"



Dacic is part of Serbia's delegation headed by Aleksandar Vucic, attending UN General Assembly.



Apart from Zakharova, Dacic was also photographed with world-renowned lawyer Amal Clooney, the wife of Hollywood actor George Clooney, as well as the daughter of US President Ivanka Trump.