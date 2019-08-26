Politics „The start of a new chapter in the region’’ The Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, and the Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Zoran Zaev, opened a new border crossing Preshevo-Tabanovce on Monday. Source: Tanjug Monday, August 26, 2019 | 21:44 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP photo/ Boris Grdanoski

„Creating an integrated border crossing between Serbia and North Macedonia is a special day, not only for the relations between these two countries, but for the beginning of a possible new era for regional cooperation in the western Balkans’’, stated Ana Brnabić.

The opening of an integrated border crossing is the crown of a friendship between Serbia and North Macedonia and a big step of these two countries towards the EU’’, says Zoran Zaev.



Serbia’s Prime Minister said that the region is full of challanges nowdays, recalling Prishtina’s decision about the taxes on Sebian goods. Because of that, she highlights, regional cooperation is going downhill.



„Without the economic prosperity, there will be no better life for our citizens’’, says Brnabić.



As she points out, Serbia will remain comitted to further colaboration and promotion of the partnership. „The economic prosperity of the region depends on this’’, says the Prime Minister.



The Prime Minister of North Macedonia says that the joint border controls will bring annual savings of 8 million euros.



As he states, North Macedonia and Serbia are establishing joint controls of passanger and goods crossings, and that in addition to the completion of significant road infrastructure, an integrated board crossing is the last stage in improving the conditions for the goods exchange.



Zaev notified that mutual recognition of customs agencies’ certificates was provided, which would reduce the possibility of boarder fraud and improve security.



„This will be the example of a succesful cooperation between two countries’’, says Zaev, expressing his gratitude to the President of Serbia, the Prime Minister and the Government of Serbia for realization of the project.