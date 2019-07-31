Politics Which country is, actually, the biggest donor in providing equipment to Serbian Army Information booklet of the Ministry of Defense disclosed a review of donations showing that from 2014 to 2018, Serbia was largely assisted by the United States Source: Tanjug Wednesday, July 31, 2019 | 13:39 Tweet Share Foto Tanjug/Ministarstvo odbrane Srbije/JOVO MAMULA/ nr

Namely, Serbia received about $ 10 million in assistance from the US in equipment and money, making it the number one donor country, daily Blic reports.



Second on the donor list is China, which has donated around € 5.2 million, followed by Norway with € 586,000, Denmark with € 494,860 and the UK with £ 169,000, respectively.



Serbia reportedly received the largest donations from the United States to purchase $ 1.4 million worth of military operations training simulators and $ 819,800 multi-purpose training ground equipment.



It added that the US also donated 12 thermal binoculars and 350 radiological individual sensors worth $ 814,567, as well as $ 379,000 worth of Virtual Battle Space simulation systems.



Blic writes that 10 BRDM2 vehicles, from a contingent of a Russian donation of 30 T-72 tanks and 30 BRDM2, had reached Serbia, but that these vehicles, as well as the "mig" program or the American "Humvees", for example, are not present in the Information booklet of the Ministry of Defense, which presents donations to the Army over the last five years.