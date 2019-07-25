Politics Moscow Carnegie Center: Serbs ready to sign any deal on Kosovo Serbia’s leadership is ready to sign whatever it takes for Kosovo if it gets guarantees that it won’t fall from power, wrote Moscow Carnegie Center Source: Beta Thursday, July 25, 2019 | 15:00 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos/tampatra@hotmail.com

Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj’s trip to the Hague, on the other hand, does not promise quick progress in resolving the Kosovo issue. Serbian leadership, having learned from past experience, has skeptically accepted the news and believes that his Hague departure is yet another trick performed by the West to force Belgrade to make fresh concessions, the Carnegie Moscow Center stated.



It is added that Haradinaj’s resignation, particularly if followed by court proceedings, will inevitably affect Pristina’s attitude.



“Serbian leadership is essentially prepared to sign any deal on Kosovo if it gets strong guarantees that it won’t fall from power because of that. If the Specialist Chambers in the Hague can bring the Pristina authorities to the same situation, the Kosovo issue might be successfully solved,” Carnegie said.



It is being concluded in the article that the ease with which the West allowed one of the main participants in the Kosovo negotiations to leave, shows that western mediation in the conflict is now established on completely different principles.



"Washington D.C. as well as European capitals are showing exhaustion and anxiety over the caprices and blackmail coming from Pristina, so they have decided to redesign the whole process. The West now deems that the Kosovo elite, not Serbia‘s, presents the main obstacle in resolving the problem successfully and will act accordingly in future“, it is concluded in the article.