Politics Russia could help clean up Kosovo mess - if Serbia asks Konstantin Kosachev has assessed as an extremely dangerous the situation in which Pristina authorities "aggravate relations with neighbors." Source: Tanjug Thursday, May 30, 2019 | 16:44

The president of the Russian Federation Council's Committee on International Affairs is also quoted as saying that Russia can provide support to Serbia in ensuring security - if it receives Belgrade's request.

Kosachev told FM Radio that the West is not encouraging Pristina authorities to enter into a conflict with Belgrade - but that its Western sponsors have lost control of Pristina.



This is, said Kosachev, an extremely dangerous situation.



"Unfortunately, the authorities of Serbia will once again have to decide to clean up the consequences of the mistakes of the West, but I do not exclude the possibility of cooperation with the authorities of Russia - if we get an appropriate request," Kosachev said, according to Sputnik.