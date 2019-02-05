Politics Deputy prime minister on visit to UK Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Zorana Mihajlovic will visit the United Kingdom on 6-7 February. Source: srbija.gov.rs Tuesday, February 5, 2019 | 14:30 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

She will meet with Minister of Europe Alan Duncan, and also with Minister of State for Transport Jesse Norman, with whom she will sign a road transport agreement between the two governments, the Serbian government announced.

Mihajlovic will also visit the tube construction site in London, which is part of the 15 million-pound CrossRail project, while representatives of Behtel will discuss the construction and financing conditions of the Morava Corridor (Pojate-Preljina highway).