Politics Thaci: I spoke with Putin, he was clear/PHOTOS Kosovo President Hashim Thaci announced on Twitter on Monday that he had met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Paris the day before. Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, November 12, 2018 | 14:17 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file)

Thaci wrote that he talked with Putin about normalization of relations with Belgrade.

Thaci's tweet was reported about by Russian agency TASS, which remarked that "the Kremlin did not issue any statement about that meeting."



Russia is among the countries that do not recognize the unilateral declaration of independence made by Albanians in Serbia's southern Kosovo province in 2008 - a proclamation that Belgrade considers a violation of its territorial integrity and sovereignty.



Thaci claims that he has been discussing with Putin the possibility of concluding a "strong and binding agreement" between "the two countries" - i.e., "Serbia and Kosovo."



"President Putin was clear. If you reach a peace agreement, Russia will support it," Tachi said on Twitter.



With this post, Thaci also released several photos, including a photo of himself shaking hands with Putin.



A central ceremony was held in Paris on Sunday the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.



During the ceremony Thaci was seated behind Vladimir Putin.



In Serbia, many are today commenting on the decision of the organizer, some calling it scandalous, and the media also write about "only the alphabetic order" being important.



The French ambassador in Belgrade on Monday offered an apology to the president and the Serb people, which the president seemed to accept a while later.