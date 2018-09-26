Politics Kosovo: Change of borders "cannot be free of violence" "Change of borders" in Kosovo "cannot be free of violence," states a confidential report prepared by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR). Source: Tanjug Wednesday, September 26, 2018 | 11:04 Tweet Share Pristina (Tanjug, file)

Pristina-based Koha Ditore is reporting this, noting that it had seen this three-page report authored by Chairman of Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee Norbert Roettegen, and Robert Cooper, former supervisor in the technical level dialogue between Pristina and Belgrade.

According to this, the document was prepared based on "discussions with several European ambassadors in Pristina."



The report states that Kosovo President Hashim Thaci has begun to lose support of foreign observers, while opponents to his idea of "border correction and land swap" could include Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj and Assembly Speaker Kadri Veseli, as well as the opposition Self-Determination.



"Despite all differences in countries’ positions on the idea of territorial exchange, European ambassadors whom we spoke to in Pristina agree that there is no way for border change to happen peacefully and that this would incite Serbs leaving southern Kosovo," Roettegen and Cooper said.



Koha Ditore writes that the final part of the report says that "two ideas 'dead' in Kosovo: the Community of Serb Municipalities (ZSO), and visa liberalization."