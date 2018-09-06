Politics Minister warns Pristina not to take any action against Vucic Serbian Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic on Thursday told Kadri Veseli that Belgrade has "understood his threats to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic." Source: Tanjug Thursday, September 6, 2018 | 13:57 Tweet Share Stefanovic (right) is seen with a firefighter (Tanjug)

Stefanovic also warned Veseli not to take any action against the Serbian president.

Veseli, who is the president of Kosovo's parliament, previously threatened that permission for Vucic's forthcoming visit Kosovo and Metohija could be denied, and that Vucic might receive the same treatment there as Marko Djuric.



"We understood the threats Kadri Veseli has sent to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and, if anything happens to him in Kosovo and Metohija, we will know who is responsible," said Stefanovic.



"I'm not surprised that Veseli and Djilas speak the same way about Vucic, the same as Haradinaj and Jeremic, Limaj and Sava Janjic, but I am worried that the international community is silent and trying to create a false equality, calling on, as they often say, both sides to refrain from conflict - on those among which no sort of equality can exists in that sense," Stefanovic said in his statement to Tanjug.



"My message to the Albanians in Kosovo and Metohija is that Aleksandar Vucic is the one who wants peace," he continued.



"But the leadership of the Albanians in Kosovo and Metohija obviously needs someone in Serbia who would agree to humiliate the Serbs and our country, like they had until 2012, and, since they now understand that with Aleksandar Vucic this is not possible, they are ready to deal with him using the most brutal barbaric methods," Stefanovic stressed.



"I am asking Kadri Veseli - not because we are afraid of him, but for the sake of overall peace and stability in the Balkans - not take any action against the Serbian president," Stefanovic warned at the end.