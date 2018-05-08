Politics Reports: Serb List to return to Kosovo government Members of the Serb List should return to the Kosovo government this week, after leaving it at the end of March, Pristina-based media write. Source: Beta Tuesday, May 8, 2018 | 11:26 Tweet Share (EPA, file, illustration purposes)

These reports recall that Serb members left the government in protest over the arrest of the Director of the Serbian Government's Office for Kosovo and Metojija Marko Djuric, who is also the chief negotiator in the dialogue with Pristina.

Representative of the Kosovo government Halil Matoshi said that he expects the Serb List to continue activities in the institutions as soon as possible.



"In fact, the Serb List never completely interrupted relations with the government," Matoshi told Albanian language daily Epoka e Re, and denied that that Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj is negotiating with the Serbs to return to his government "under certain conditions."