Politics "Serbs could return to government now that minister's gone" Member of the Kosovo Assembly Memli Krasniqi claims that the Serb List could return to the Kosovo government. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, April 4, 2018 | 12:27

The Serbs announced their exit after last week's incidents and arrest of Serbian official Marko Djuric.

Krasniqi, from the ruling PDK, said the Serb List could now return, considering that Interior Minister Flamur Sefaj has resigned.



Sefaj was asked to to this by Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradijaj, because of the arrest in Kosovo and deportation to Turkey of a group of Gulenists.



Krasniqi also claims that the Kosovo government "can function with 52 members of the Assembly (backing it)" but added that there was "great probability" the Serb List would return to the government, Pristina-based media are reporting.



At the same time, Lumir Abdixhiku from the opposition LDK, says the Serb List will not do this without setting new conditions, "which will run contrary to Kosovo's interests."