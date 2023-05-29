Politics KFOR attacked Serbs in Kosovo-Metohija; There are wounded, bursts of fire echo VIDEO Serbs in Zvečan were attacked, and two people were wounded, the media reported. Source: B92, Novosti Monday, May 29, 2023 | 17:07 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

As they state, shock bombs are flying in all directions and shooting is heard, and the attack was carried out by KFOR.



Just a few minutes before that, Igor Simić, a representative of the Serb List, called on the citizens, more than a thousand of them, gathered in front of the Municipality building in Zvečan, to sit quietly on the ground, with their hands raised.



At this moment, the people in that place are scared, screams are heard, and tear gas was thrown.