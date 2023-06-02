Politics KFOR took off helmets; Wounded Serb in serious condition; Extraordinary session today The seventh day of the crisis in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, when special police officers occupied the facilities of local governments. Source: B92 Friday, June 2, 2023 | 09:09 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Dejan Simicevic

Local self-government officials are still unable to go to work in Leposavic, Zubin Potok and Zvečan.



The Serbs around the local self-government buildings were joined by the miners of Trepča, who cannot work either, because the flotation plants in Leposavic are also blocked.



President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said that Serbia is ready to do everything to calm the situation and that the most powerful step for de-escalation would be the withdrawal of the mayors who were elected in the elections, in which three percent of the voters turned out.

KFOR members without helmets

Behind the barbed wire fence in Zvečan stands a smaller KFOR cordon, whose membes this morning do not even have helmets on their heads, which is an indication that the situation is calming down a bit. In front of the municipality building itself, there are several vehicles of Kosovo special forces, and they are still in the building.

The wounded Galjak is still in serious condition

Dragisa Galjak, a Serb who was wounded on Monday during riots in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, is a little better than yesterday but is still in serious condition, says Dr. Zlatan Elek, director of KBC Kosovska Mitrovica. Galjak is still in the intensive care unit of this health institution.

In Pristina today, an extraordinary session of the parliament on the situation in the north of Kosovo and Metohija

The Parliament in Pristina will hold an extraordinary session today, where the only item on the agenda will be the situation in the north of Kosovo and Metohija.



This was confirmed for "Reporters" by the head of the parliamentary group of the Self-Determination Movement, Mimoza Kusari Lila.



The extraordinary session was previously requested by two opposition parties, PDK and LDK, and the Prime Minister of Pristina's temporary institutions, Albin Kurti, is expected to submit a report on the situation in the north.