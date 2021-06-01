Politics "That kind of Community of Serb Municipalities cannot be formed in Kosovo" Prime Minister of the so-called Kosovo Albin Kurti said that negotiations with Serbia would be principled and fair. Source: Kosovo online Tuesday, June 1, 2021 | 16:10 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

He pointed out that the southern province would be treated as an "equal party" and added that monoethnic associations would not be formed, local media reported.



According to the Reporters portal, after a meeting with US Special Representative for the Western Balkans Matthew Palmer and EU Envoy for Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak, Kurti confirmed that he would have his first meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in mid-June as part of the Serbia-Kosovo dialogue.



Prime Minister of Kosovo stated that the so-called Kosovo cannot have provinces that divide citizens, and therefore it cannot have a Community of Serb Municipalities (CSMs).



US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Matthew Palmer and EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajcak met yesterday and today with the leaders of the so-called Kosovo.



Palmer and Lajcak met yesterday with the president of self-proclaimed Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, the prime minister, Albin Kurti, and the deputy prime minister, Besnik Bislimi.