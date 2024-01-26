Sports Đokovic: It's not necessarily the beginning of the end; Surprising decisions expected Novak Djokovic believes that the defeat at the Australian Open semifinals does not mean that he will not be competitive for titles in the rest of the season. ​ Source: B92 Friday, January 26, 2024 | 10:07 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Louise Delmotte

Djokovic lost for the first time in the semi-finals of Melbourne, after ten wins and titles, and for the first time in six years.



"I still have hopes for other Slams, the Olympics and other tournaments. It's just the beginning of the season. I'm not used to this feeling. I've never lost in the semifinals. Let's see. This tournament wasn't at my level, but that doesn't necessarily mean that it's the beginning of the end," Djokovic said after the match.



Jannik Sinner defeated him in four sets, not allowing him a single break opportunity!



"The whole tournament I didn't play close to my best. Maybe against Manarino, but most of the matches I didn't play like I usually do in Australia. In a way, it surprised me, but on the other hand, I didn't feel myself. Some would say that the semi-final is also a good result".



Given his age, after such defeats, it is often mentioned that the end of his career is nearing.



"I don't know how things will go. When a person leaves the court after a loss, he is always hot-headed. You try to be rational, but there are a lot of irrational things. I want to calm down. I don't know which tournaments I will play. I am committed to myself that I will play this season to the end, in terms of playing in the biggest tournaments. I don't know if that will change, anything is possible at this stage. Unexpected and surprising decisions are more expected than 20 years ago."



