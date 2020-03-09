Sports Indian Wells Canceled! Tennis Masters in Indian Wells have been canceled due to coronavirus, tournament organizers announced Source: B92 Monday, March 9, 2020 | 08:37 Tweet Share Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Tennis tournament in the California "desert" was scheduled to start on Thursday, but due to the prevalence of coronavirus, it will not take place.



“There is too great a risk, at this time, to the public health of the Riverside County area in holding a large gathering of this size,” Dr. David Agus, professor of medicine and biomedical engineering at the University of Southern California, said Sunday. “It is not in the public interest of fans, players and neighboring areas for this tournament to proceed. We all have to join together to protect the community from the coronavirus outbreak.”



Novak Djokovic, the world's best tennis player, was stopped last year in the third round of this tournament.



"We are all very disappointed that the tournament will not be held, but everyone's health is of paramount importance. We are ready for the tournament to take place on another date and explore the options."



The Riverside County Public Health Department declared a public health emergency for the desert cities 110 miles east of Los Angeles, including Indian Wells where the ATP and WTA tours were to play the two-week tournament.



Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency. California has reported 114 cases of the virus.



The title was won by Dominic Tim, who defeated Roger Federer in the finals.



When it comes to points, they will be deducted, just as before every tournament.