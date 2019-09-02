Sports Serbia "vanquished" the Philippines with the surplus of 59 points Serbian Basketball National Team records second win on the FIBA World Cup by defeating the Philippines 126:67 Source: B92 Monday, September 2, 2019 | 16:09 Tweet Share Foto: FIBA

This is Serbia's second win on the Mundobasket, after triumphing over Angola on the opener of World Cup within Group D.



"Eagles" dominated since the start, having a good and easy training in the eve of the duel that will determine the first place in the group D that Serbia plays against Italy on Wednesday.



In the end, Serbia recorded one of the most convincing triumphs, defeating the Philippines with the record surplus of 59 points.



Most efficient player in Serbia was Bjelica who scored 20 points, followed by Bogdanovic, with 17, while Jokic was brilliant with scoring 11 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists, while Guduric (12), Raduljica (13) and Marjanovic (10) also had double score on this match.



On the other hand, the best player of Philippines Andray Blatche was highly indisposed scoring 2/10 and total 5 points. Perez and Dalistan scored 16 and 15 points respectively.



Serbia will fight Italy for the first place in the group D on Wednesday, at 1.30 pm CET, while the Philippines will play Angola for the third place in the group on the same date, at 9.30 am CET.