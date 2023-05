Crime Gasic on the shooting in Mladenovac: "This is a terrorist act" Minister of Internal Affairs, Bratislav Gašić, assessed this evening's shooting in Mladenovac as an act of terrorism. Source: Novosti Friday, May 5, 2023 | 03:15 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ JADRANKA ILIĆ/ bg

A policeman (20) and his sister were killed in a bloody feast, which was started by Uroš B. (21) in the village of Dubona near Mladenovac. The exact number of injured in this massacre is still unknown.